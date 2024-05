Stratton allowed two walks in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Brewers on Monday.

Stratton forced a double play after the first walk, so he didn't face a very threatening push from Milwaukee. It was his second save of the year and first since April 6. He blew his last opportunity when he was slammed for five runs against Detroit on April 27. Stratton is sporting a 5.40 ERA with a shaky 12:12 K:BB through 15 frames.