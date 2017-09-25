Giants' Chris Stratton: Struggles against Dodgers
Stratton (3-4) lasted just four innings Sunday, surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in a losing effort against the Dodgers.
Stratton struggled finishing off batters in this one, getting into deep counts and needing 84 pitches (50 strikes) to complete four frames. The rookie has produced mixed results as a starter, notching double-digit strikeouts in two outings while failing to top four in his remaining seven. Still, Stratton's 3.43 ERA in those nine starts should be enough to earn him a spot in the Giants' rotation next year. The 27-year-old's final start of 2017 will come in a favorable matchup against the Padres on Saturday, giving him streaming appeal for owners trying to make a final push in their fantasy playoffs.
