Stashak signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday.

After undergoing season-ending surgery in June 2022 to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Stashak found work with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and eventually worked his way back into the Giants' farm system for the final month of the 2023 campaign. He'll remain with the organization to begin 2024 with hopes of joining the big-league bullpen at some point in the year. Stashak posted a 3.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 16.1 innings with the Twins in 2022 before getting injured.