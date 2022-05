Stashak was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder impingement.

Stashak delivered a scoreless inning Saturday against the Royals but will now be sidelined for at least the next 15 days due to the shoulder issue. It's the second time this season the right-hander has been on the shelf with an arm injury, as he was out to begin the campaign with right biceps tendinitis.