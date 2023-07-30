Stashak (shoulder) signed a contract Friday with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Presumably healthy again after undergoing surgery last June to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Stashak will head to the independent ranks to resume his career with the hopes of eventually earning a minor-league contract in affiliated ball before season's end. When healthy, Stashak was a serviceable relief arm over parts of four seasons in the majors with the Twins from 2019 through 2022, posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB over 72 career innings.