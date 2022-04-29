Stashak (1-0) earned the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and striking out a batter while allowing two hits in a 7-1 win Thursday over Detroit.

Stashak entered the game when Bailey Ober (groin) left with two outs in the fourth inning. The righty has served as a long-relief option for the Twins this season, pitching more than one inning in three of four appearances. While his 4.50 ERA is a bit high, he has good peripheral stats with no walks, seven strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP through six innings. The 287-year-old has not yet been used in any high leverage situations and it's safe to assume that it's unlikely he will be the recipient of many wins.