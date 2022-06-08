Stashak will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stashak was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement when landing on the injured list May 22, but he received a second opinion this week that revealed a labrum tear. The right-hander will miss the rest of the 2022 season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to pitch in time for spring training in 2023. He made 11 relief appearances for the Twins this year and posted a 3.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 16.1 innings.