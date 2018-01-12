Gearrin agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The terms of the deal were not made available by the team, but he likely received a slight raise from the $1.05 million he made in the first year of arbitration. Gearrin, who turns 32 in April, notched an impressive 1.99 ERA last season, but his 1.25 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 68 innings suggest that ratio is unsustainable. He will work in the mid-to-late innings again for the Giants in 2018.