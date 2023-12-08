Jefferies (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday.
Jefferies broke the news himself on his X account. The 28-year-old hasn't pitched since May of 2022 while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He should be healthy for the start of spring training but is likely headed to Triple-A Sacramento to knock some rust off.
