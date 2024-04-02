Jefferies was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Jefferies was clobbered for nine runs (five earned) over two innings in a spot start Sunday in San Diego and now finds himself back in the minors. He dealt with hip soreness during the outing, but the fact that Jefferies was optioned and not placed on the injured list suggests the hip is a non-issue. He'll go into Sacramento's rotation.
More News
-
Giants' Daulton Jefferies: Dealing with hip discomfort•
-
Giants' Daulton Jefferies: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Giants' Daulton Jefferies: Starting Sunday•
-
Giants' Daulton Jefferies: Sent to minors•
-
Giants' Daulton Jefferies: Possibility for swingman role•
-
Giants' Daulton Jefferies: Opportunity could knock•