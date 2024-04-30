Jefferies is expected to start Wednesday's game in Boston, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have yet to announce their scheduled starter for Wednesday, but Jefferies was spotted in the clubhouse at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Jefferies is starting in place of Blake Snell (intercostal) and could earn additional starts with Snell expected to be out a while. He was torched for nine runs (five earned) over two innings in a spot start earlier this season.