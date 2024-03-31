Share Video

Jefferies left his start against the Padres on Sunday a little worse for wear, dealing with left hip discomfort, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jefferies had a rough go of it against San Diego, allowing nine runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out a batter over two innings. To make matters worse, he's now dealing with an injury which will be evaluated again Monday.

