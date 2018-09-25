Holland (7-10) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Padres.

Holland allowed 10 baserunners but managed to escape several jams to allow only two earned runs. Despite a successful season, Holland has struggled when facing the below-average Padres' lineup, now posting a 5.36 ERA across 24.2 innings -- spanning five starts -- against them. He'll enter his final start of the season, against the Dodgers, with a 3.63 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 168.2 innings.