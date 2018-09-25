Giants' Derek Holland: Labors against Padres
Holland (7-10) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Padres.
Holland allowed 10 baserunners but managed to escape several jams to allow only two earned runs. Despite a successful season, Holland has struggled when facing the below-average Padres' lineup, now posting a 5.36 ERA across 24.2 innings -- spanning five starts -- against them. He'll enter his final start of the season, against the Dodgers, with a 3.63 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 168.2 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Allows four runs vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Strikes out seven Braves•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Serviceable in six-inning no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Whiffs four in win•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Allows one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...