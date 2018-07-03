Holland will immediately transition to a role in the bullpen upon the return of Johnny Cueto (elbow) on Thursday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

With Cueto and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) due back this week, Holland will be utilized out of a middle-relief role for the foreseeable future. Across 17 starts with the Giants, he's logged a 4.36 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, while notching 83 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.