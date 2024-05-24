Pomeranz signed a one-year deal with San Francisco on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz opted out of his minor-league contract with the Dodgers in April and has been out of work since. He'll immediately join the 26-man roster, with Mason Black being optioned and catcher Jakson Reetz getting DFA'd. Pomeranz hasn't pitched in the bigs since 2021 and has dealt with forearm and elbow injuries since. In eight Triple-A appearances this season, Pomeranz has a 6.00 ERA and a 14:1 K:BB across nine innings.