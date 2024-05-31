Pomeranz cleared waivers Friday and elected to become a free agent, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Just four days after signing a big-league deal with the Giants last Friday, Pomeranz was DFA'd by the club Tuesday and will now re-enter free agency rather than joining Triple-A Sacramento. The 35-year-old southpaw allowed six earned runs in nine innings with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021. He'll presumably seek out another minor-league contract elsewhere.