Pomeranz was designated for assignment Tuesday.

Pomeranz had just joined the Giants on Friday after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Dodgers in April, but now his time in San Francisco is done without having made an appearance. The 35-year-old 's last big-league appearance was in 2021 for San Diego, and he's dealt with forearm and elbow injuries since. In eight Triple-A appearances this season, Pomeranz has a 6.00 ERA and a 14:1 K:BB across nine innings. In a corresponding move, Spencer Howard was selected from Triple-A Sacramento.