The Giants acquired Miller from the Phillies on Monday in exchange for right-hander Yunior Marte.

Marte was deemed an expendable bullpen arm after the Giants added another reliever (Luke Jackson) in free agency Monday, so the front office opted to swap him out in favor of more of a developmental option in Miller, a 24-year-old lefty. Though he struggled in his initial exposure to the Triple-A level in 2022 (7.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP in 12 innings with Lehigh Valley), Miller impressed at Double-A Reading prior to earning the call-up to the International League. Over his 22 outings (seven starts) at Reading spanning 36.1 innings, Miller posted a 2.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB.