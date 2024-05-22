Miller (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit without retiring a batter to take the extra-inning loss Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Miller gave up a walk-off single to Nick Gonzales in the 10th inning after the duo of Luke Jackson and Camilo Doval gave away a four-run lead in the ninth. This was the first time in May that Miller gave up a run without surrendering a homer. The southpaw has allowed four runs (three earned) with an 11:8 K:BB over nine innings this month, and he's at a mediocre 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through 22 innings overall. Miller has also added eight holds and taken two blown saves.