Miller will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Miller was unavailable to pitch over the weekend due to a calf injury, but he appears to be fine now. He'll likely work an inning or two Tuesday before turning the game over the bullpen. Baggarly notes that the Giants have discussed recalling Spencer Howard from Triple-A Sacramento to serve as a bulk reliever Tuesday, though the team has yet to make any roster moves as of yet.