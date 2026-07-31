Giants' Erik Miller: Gaining trust as closer

Miller notched a save against the Padres on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Miller got the call from the bullpen in the ninth frame with San Francisco up three runs. He yielded a two-out single but then slammed the door shut by inducing a Xander Bogaerts flyout. Miller picked up his second save in the past four days after going without a save in each of his prior 24 appearances. The left-hander is on a 13-outing scoreless streak and has posted an 18:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings during that span, which may have earned him the Giants' top closer role. His primary competition, Caleb Kilian, pitched a scoreless seventh inning Thursday and recorded a hold, but he's surrendered five earned runs over 8.1 frames in July.