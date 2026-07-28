Giants' Erik Miller: Tallies third save

Miller picked up the save in Monday's 3-0 win over the Brewers. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Miller had no trouble finishing off the Brewers in the ninth inning, retiring the side in order to secure the victory. Monday marked the southpaw's third save of the season and first since April 26. On the year, he owns a 2.87 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB across 31.1 innings. While save opportunities may be infrequent for the lowly Giants, Miller and Caleb Kilian appear to be manager Tony Vitello's top two options in the ninth inning.