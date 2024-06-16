Miller will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Angels, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Miller will draw the opener assignment for the fifth time this season after the Giants had previously listed Kyle Harrison as the starter for Sunday's contest before placing him on the 15-day injured list with an ankle sprain just a few hours before the 4:05 p.m. ET opening pitcher. The left-hander hasn't been tasked with recording more than five outs in any of his previous turns as an opener, so he shouldn't be expected to handle more than two innings before he turns the game over to the bullpen. Spencer Bivens was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday and could be an option to cover multiple innings behind Miller.