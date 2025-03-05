Miller (illness) will return to Cactus League action Friday against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller missed time earlier in camp after experiencing numbness in his throwing hand, but he overcame that issue before falling ill last week due to an elevated fever. He seems to be feeling healthy again, however, and is closing in on making his Cactus League debut. The left-handed reliever collected a 3.88 ERA and 87:38 K:BB across 67.1 innings for the Giants in 2024.