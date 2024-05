Miller threw a scoreless first inning as Tuesday's opener against the Phillies. He did not allow a hit but did walk a batter and struck out two.

Miller worked around a walk to fire a scoreless opening inning before handing the ball over to Taylor Rogers in the second frame. He's now worked as an opener on three occasions this season but has appeared 27 times. The 26-year-old owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB in 25.2 innings.