Miller (1-2) allowed a hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning to earn the win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Starter Spencer Howard came up one out shy of qualifying for the win. That left the result to Miller, who got the last out of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to contribute his part of 4.1 scoreless innings by the Giants' bullpen. Miller is on a 6.1-inning scoreless streak and has pitched to a 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB with 10 holds and two blown saves through 30 innings this season. He's also opened four games and continues to operate in whatever role is needed of him from game to game.