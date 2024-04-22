Miller (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Miller's five-inning scoreless streak came to an end Sunday, though it wasn't all his fault. He struggled initially this season, but has since gotten back on track and earned two holds over his last three appearances. Miller has a 5.73 ERA, but his 0.91 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 11 innings suggest the southpaw's luck should even out over time as he gets more comfortable in the majors.