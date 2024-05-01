Miller will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old rookie will be making his first big-league start. Miller hasn't recorded more than four outs in any of his 13 relief appearances this season, so he's unlikely to cover more than an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Right-hander Daulton Jefferies was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday and is expected to serve as the Giants' primary pitcher out of the bullpen once Miller exits the contest.