Manager Bob Melvin said Miller is in contention to be one of the Giants' left-handed relievers to begin 2024, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants added Miller to the 40-man roster in November to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft. He has yet to make his major-league debut, but he showed plenty of promise with a 2.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 88:45 K:BB over 62.1 innings between Triple-A Sacramento and Double-A Richmond last season. The walk rate is the biggest point of concern for Miller, though it's something that is a long-standing issue for the southpaw. Even if Miller makes the Giants' major-league roster, he'll likely begin 2024 as a low-leverage option.