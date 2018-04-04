Giants' Evan Longoria: Hits bench Wednesday
Longoria is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Longoria has just one hit to his name this season (albeit a homer in Tuesday's tilt), so he'll head to the bench for a day off. Pablo Sandoval will make his first start of the season to replace him at the hot corner.
