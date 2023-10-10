Longoria is being considered day-to-day after being struck on the hand by a pitch during Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Longoria was drilled during the top of the ninth inning and was lifted in favor of a pinch runner, but his X-rays returned negative. The team will likely keep a close eye on the veteran third baseman over the next few days to determine whether he can play in Game 3 on Wednesday.