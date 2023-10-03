Longoria is starting at third base and batting eighth Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Brewers.
Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera are Arizona's two options at third base with Jace Peterson being left off the roster for the best-of-three series versus Milwaukee. Longoria gets the call in Tuesday's opener as Rivera rides the pine. Both of them struggled offensively over the final month of the regular season.
