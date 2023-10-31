Longoria is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Emmanuel Rivera will start at third base and bat eighth as Tommy Pham occupies the DH role and hits fifth. Longoria went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the Diamondbacks' Game 3 loss Monday and is slashing just .156/.220/.200 through 51 total plate appearances this postseason.