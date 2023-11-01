Watch Now:

Longoria is starting at third base and batting eighth Wednesday in Game 5 of the World Series against the Rangers.

Emmanuel Rivera handled the hot corner in Game 4 on Tuesday, but the Diamondbacks will turn back to Longoria for Game 5 as they aim to avoid elimination. Longoria went 2-for-8 with an RBI and two runs scored over the first three games of the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

