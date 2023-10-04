Longoria is starting at third base and batting eighth Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks are sticking with the same lineup after they captured a Game 1 victory in Milwaukee. Longoria went 1-for-4 with a single Tuesday and made a few excellent defensive plays at the hot corner. The veteran infielder's playing time during the regular season was hit or miss, but it looks like manager Torey Lovullo trusts Longoria the most of his third base options for the playoffs.