Longoria (hand) will be in the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Longoria was removed from Game 2 on Monday after taking a pitch off his right hand in the top of the ninth inning, but X-rays turned up negative and the veteran third baseman is good to go for Wednesday's potential NLDS clincher at Chase Field. He is 3-for-15 with a double and two RBI through four postseason games.