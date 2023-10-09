Longoria is starting at third base and batting eighth Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

While Longoria's playing time during the regular season wasn't consistent, he's now started each of the Diamondbacks' four postseason contests (three against right-handers and one versus a lefty). The veteran infielder drove in a pair of runs in Arizona's Game 1 blowout victory.