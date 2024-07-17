Longoria hasn't officially filled his retirement papers, but he told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday that he's unlikely to continue his playing career. "One of the only things I haven't accomplished is winning a World Series," said Longoria. "So if you said I would go hit .080 for the rest of the season, but the team would win the World Series, then I'd [continue playing.] But that's probably about the only thing I'd want to do."

Longoria has been a free agent since the end of the 2023 season, which he spent with the Diamondbacks while slashing .223/.295/.422 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 237 plate appearances. The 38-year-old either drew limited interest on the open market over the winter or didn't find any offers to his liking and has remained unsigned ever since, and at this point, he doesn't sound like he's compelled to go out of his way to pursue another opportunity in the big leagues. One of the All-Star greats in Rays franchise history after joining the organization as a first-round pick in 2006, Longoria also spent time with San Francisco and Arizona over his 16-year MLB career and hit .264 with 342 home runs, 1,159 RBI and 1,017 runs across 1,987 games. He made three All-Star teams, won three Gold Gloves and won one Silver Slugger, all of which came with Tampa Bay.