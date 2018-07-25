Longoria (hand, triceps) is likely to resume his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Longoria was hit by a pitch in the left triceps Sunday, and although he was able to remain in the game, the Giants will give him another game or two with the River Cats. The veteran third baseman did not play in Tuesday's game but expects to return to the lineup Wednesday. The 32-year-old appears on track to return as the Giants host the Brewers this weekend.