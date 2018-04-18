Giants' Evan Longoria: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Longoria (ankle) is hitting fifth and playing third base Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
"Longo" was scratched from Tuesday's contest due to a left ankle injury, but it seems like the night off was all he needed to get back into the lineup. He'll resume his normal spot in the lineup as he looks to improve upon his lowly .204 batting average.
