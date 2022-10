Longoria will undergo X-rays after he was struck on the hand by a ball while fielding during Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria was struck on the hand on a ball that likely would have been a double play, and manager Gabe Kapler said after the game that the 36-year-old wouldn't have hit if his spot in the order came up again. Longoria should tentatively be considered day-to-day until the results of his X-rays are known.