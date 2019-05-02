Giants' Francisco Pena: Sent to San Francisco
Pena was traded from the Cardinals to the Giants on Thursday for cash considerations, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Pena will provide organizational catching depth for the Giants, who recently promoted veteran backstop Stephen Vogt to the big-league roster. The 29-year-old Pena owns a career .216/.249/.311 slash line across parts of five major-league campaigns (86 games). He'll report to Triple-A Sacramento.
