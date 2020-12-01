Pena signed a split contract with the Athletics on Tuesday that will pay him $600,000 if he makes it to the big leagues during the 2021 season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Pena's minor-league deal can be triggered into a full MLB deal with a promotion during the 2021 season. He's entering his age-31 season and most recently hit .287/.319/.543 in 68 games at Triple-A in 2019. He last played in the majors in 2018 with the Cardinals.
