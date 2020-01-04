Pena signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Pena failed to reach the majors in 2019 after making brief appearances in the big leagues over the four prior seasons. The 30-year-old spent time at the Triple-A level for the Cardinals and Giants, where he hit .290/.327/.547 with 17 home runs over 74 games. Given his past major-league experience, Pena will likely serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.