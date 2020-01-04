Reds' Francisco Pena: Signs minor-league contract
Pena signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Pena failed to reach the majors in 2019 after making brief appearances in the big leagues over the four prior seasons. The 30-year-old spent time at the Triple-A level for the Cardinals and Giants, where he hit .290/.327/.547 with 17 home runs over 74 games. Given his past major-league experience, Pena will likely serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
More News
-
Giants' Francisco Pena: Sent to San Francisco•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Loses out on backup job•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Still in contention for backup role•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Checks into lineup•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Could be back by weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...