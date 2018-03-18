Giants' Hector Sanchez: Available Sunday
Sanchez (hamstring) is listed as an available bench player for the Giants in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sanchez looks to be reasonably healthy after the hamstring injury had kept him out of Cactus League action since Feb. 28, but his remote chances of winning an Opening Day roster spot are likely dashed at this point. The Giants appear poised to enter the season with Buster Posey and Nick Hundley as their two backstops.
