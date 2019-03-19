Tigers' Hector Sanchez: Heads to minors
The Tigers reassigned Sanchez to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Detroit is expected to open the season with Grayson Greiner and John Hicks as its top two catchers, so Sanchez never had much of a shot at breaking camp with the big club as a non-roster invitee. The 29-year-old will likely be bound for Triple-A Toledo once the International League gets underway in April.
