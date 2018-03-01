Giants' Hector Sanchez: Sidelined two weeks with hamstring injury
Sanchez will be sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
It's unclear when Sanchez picked up the injury, but an MRI revealed the ailment to be serious enough to require some time off to fully recover. This doesn't affect Sanchez too much, as he's expected to open the season in the minors regardless of his performance in camp with Buster Posey (ankle) and Nick Hundley set to reprise their roles behind the dish in 2018.
