Sanchez was recently placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Sacramento due to a concussion, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanchez missed time last season due to a concussion and had seen his development stall out a bit earlier in his career in part because of head injuries, so expect the Giants to proceed cautiously with the backstop before clearing him to resume working behind the plate. The Giants signed veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan to offer depth for the Triple-A club while Sanchez is sidelined.