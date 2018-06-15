Sanchez was recently released by the Giants, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sanchez suffered a concussion in May and later revealed that it was his eighth concussion. Sadly, it seems the 28-year-old's catching days may be over, and his playing career may be done as well. He hit .241/.326/.329 in 24 games with Triple-A Sacramento before being released.

More News
Our Latest Stories