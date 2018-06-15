Hector Sanchez: Released after latest concussion
Sanchez was recently released by the Giants, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sanchez suffered a concussion in May and later revealed that it was his eighth concussion. Sadly, it seems the 28-year-old's catching days may be over, and his playing career may be done as well. He hit .241/.326/.329 in 24 games with Triple-A Sacramento before being released.
More News
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Dealing with concussion•
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Available Sunday•
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Sidelined two weeks with hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Hector Sanchez: Inks minors pact with Giants•
-
Hector Sanchez: Elects free agency•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...