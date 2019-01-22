Sanchez (concussion) agreed to a minor-league contract with Detroit on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Sanchez was let go by the Giants in June of 2018 after his latest concussion, but he'll be brought aboard by the Tigers and has received an invitation to spring training. Grayson Greiner and John Hicks are the favorites to begin the season as the top two catchers on the big-league team, so Sanchez along with Kade Scivivque and Bobby Wilson appear in line to begin the year at Triple-A Toledo as organizational depth. Sanchez last appeared in the majors during the 2017 season with the Padres, posting a .219/.245/.423 slash line with eight homers and 25 RBI through 75 games.

